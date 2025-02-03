The World Health Organization's chief hit back at US President Donald Trump's reasons for pulling the United States out of the WHO - and again urged Washington to reconsider.

"We regret the decision and we hope the US will reconsider," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the opening of the WHO's executive board meeting in Geneva on Monday.

The United States is by far the WHO's biggest donor and its withdrawal will leave a major hole in the organisation's budget and its ability to respond to global public health threats.

Tedros went through, in turn, the reasons given by Trump's executive order to withdraw from the organisation, signed within hours of his return to office on January 20, and outlined what the UN health agency was doing in each field.

Reforms and payments

Tedros balked at Trump's assertion in his executive order that WHO had failed "to adopt urgently needed reforms".

Over the past seven years, the WHO has implemented "the deepest and most wide-ranging reforms in the organisation's history", he said.

Addressing Trump's claim that the WHO "demands unfairly onerous payments from the US", Tedros stressed that the organisation had been working to broaden its donor base.