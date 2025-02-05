The US Postal Service said it would temporarily suspend international parcels from China and Hong Kong, after President Donald Trump shut a trade loophole this week that has been used to ship low-value packages duty-free from China.

The Trump administration imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods that came into effect on Tuesday and moved to close the "de minimis" loophole that allows importers and US shoppers to avoid paying tariffs for packages worth less than $800.

USPS said the change will not impact the flow of letters and 'flats' from China and Hong Kong. It did not immediately comment on whether this was tied to Trump's change to ending de minimis shipments from China and other countries.

Fast-fashion retailer Shein and online dollar-store Temu, both of which sell products ranging from toys to smartphones, have grown rapidly in the US thanks in part to the de minimis exemption.