US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that he will not attend a G20 summit this month in Johannesburg, South Africa, citing concerns over the country's policies.

Rubio's statement came on Wednesday, days after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut foreign aid to South Africa over allegations of land confiscation and the mistreatment of "certain classes of people."

"South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote 'solidarity, equality, & sustainability.' In other words: DEI and climate change," he said, referring to South Africa's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

"My job is to advance America's national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism," he added, explaining his decision to skip the event.

The G20 foreign ministers will meet in Johannesburg from February 20-21.