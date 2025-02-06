Greece declared a state of emergency for Santorini, the focal point of ongoing seismic activity in the southern Aegean Sea since February 1.

The state of emergency will remain in effect until March 3, the Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection announced in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, seismic activity continues in the sea area between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos at the same frequency as in previous days, the public broadcaster ERT reported, adding that several areas on Santorini are cordoned off due to the risk of landslides.