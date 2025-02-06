WORLD
2 MIN READ
State of emergency in Greece's Santorini due to ongoing seismic activity
The state of emergency will remain in effect until March 3, the Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection announced in a statement.
State of emergency in Greece's Santorini due to ongoing seismic activity
About 9,000 people have been evacuated from Santorini Island due to seismic activity. / Photo: AA
February 6, 2025

Greece declared a state of emergency for Santorini, the focal point of ongoing seismic activity in the southern Aegean Sea since February 1.

The state of emergency will remain in effect until March 3, the Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection announced in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, seismic activity continues in the sea area between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos at the same frequency as in previous days, the public broadcaster ERT reported, adding that several areas on Santorini are cordoned off due to the risk of landslides.

RelatedTurkish agency warns Aegean earthquakes may trigger volcanic activity
Recommended

The broadcaster said a team of engineers from Athens has arrived on the island to inspect public buildings and school facilities.

In a related development, Efthymios Lekkas, a leading geologist, believes that the possibility of a major earthquake greater than 6 on the Richter scale is fading.

"The most likely scenario, however, is for seismic activity to continue for several days or weeks with the same intensity, at the same pace, that is, very many earthquakes," he said.

RelatedGreek PM calls for calm after powerful tremors shake Santorini
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF