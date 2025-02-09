A federal judge has temporarily blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing a critical Treasury Department payment system, citing the risk of "irreparable harm."

US District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan issued the order early on Saturday after a coalition of Democratic attorneys general from 19 US states filed a lawsuit late on Friday arguing Musk's DOGE has no legal power to access the US Department of Treasury systems.

The court ruling prevents DOGE from accessing the system that processes Social Security benefits, Medicaid and Medicare payments to doctors, and payments to other federal agencies.

The judge expressed concerns over the potential exposure of sensitive data and increased vulnerability to hacking threats.

Engelmayer also mandated the destruction of any data downloaded from the system since January 20, when access was granted.

A hearing on the issue is set for February 14, and President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent need to respond by then.

The lawsuit claims that Musk's team, categorised as "special government employees," was illegally granted access to the Treasury system, which is typically only available to designated government personnel.

Related What Musk's outsized clout on Capitol means for US and Trump administration

Musk's response