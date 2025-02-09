Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries have condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for suggesting that a Palestinian state could be established on Saudi Arabia's territory.

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Sunday that the thinking behind Netanyahu's remarks "is unacceptable and reflects a complete detachment from reality", adding that such ideas "are nothing more than mere fantasies or illusions".

The Saudi foreign ministry stressed its "categorical rejection of such statements that aim to divert attention from the continuous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian brothers in Gaza".

A ministry statement welcomed "the condemnation, disapproval and total rejection announced by the brotherly countries towards what Benjamin Netanyahu stated regarding the displacement of the Palestinian people".

Netanyahu's remarks, which some Israeli media characterised as a joke, came with the region already on edge after US President Donald Trump proposed taking over the Palestinian territory, effectively displacing the people of Gaza.

'Plenty of territory'

In a televised interview with Netanyahu on Thursday, right-wing Israeli journalist Yaakov Bardugo brought up the potential for diplomatic normalisation with Saudi Arabia when he seemed to misspeak, attributing to Riyadh the position that there would be "no progress without a Saudi state."

"Palestinian state?" Netanyahu asked to correct him, adding: "Unless you want the Palestinian state to be in Saudi Arabia ... They (the Saudis) have plenty of territory."