A new school year has begun in Palestine's Gaza after the suspension of Israel’s 16-month "war of extermination" on the besieged enclave.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education said students will attend sessions “at schools that are still standing, have been renovated and equipped, or through alternative schools and educational points that have been established in many areas.”

Efforts are also underway to provide online courses for students who cannot attend schools to receive face-to-face education.

The ministry affirmed its commitment to ensuring the right to education for the children of Gaza despite the "massive destruction and a severe shortage of resources and capabilities" caused by Israeli onslaught.

It appealed to human rights organisations to pressure Israel to allow access to materials needed for the education process in Gaza.