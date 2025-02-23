TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Plan to relocate Palestinians to 3rd country 'unacceptable': Erdogan
Türkiye's President Erdogan, French counterpart discuss regional, global issues in phone call.
Plan to relocate Palestinians to 3rd country 'unacceptable': Erdogan
The leaders discussed Palestine, as well as bilateral relations and regional and global issues. / Photo: AA Archive
February 23, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the plan to relocate Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan, or any other third country is "unacceptable."

Erdogan reiterated the rejection of the plan to displace Palestinians during a phone call on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, said the country's Communications Directorate.

Both the leaders also discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

On the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan underlined Türkiye's continued efforts to end the war and establish a fair and lasting peace, said the directorate on X.

Recommended

"As a country that has successfully brought both sides to the negotiating table multiple times, Türkiye can contribute to peace talks, including hosting them," he added.

He also stressed the importance of initiating a negotiation process that does not exclude either of the two conflicting countries.

They agreed to work in a more coordinated manner as leaders of two NATO allied countries, the statement added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit