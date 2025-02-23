Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the plan to relocate Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan, or any other third country is "unacceptable."

Erdogan reiterated the rejection of the plan to displace Palestinians during a phone call on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, said the country's Communications Directorate.

Both the leaders also discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

On the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan underlined Türkiye's continued efforts to end the war and establish a fair and lasting peace, said the directorate on X.