Spain, Oman deepen ties with new treaty and multiple MoUs
Leaders sign a joint declaration, a treaty, and 6 cooperation deals during Sultan Al Said's state visit to Madrid.
Spain, Oman formalise closer relations through int'l treaty, multiple MoUs / Reuters
November 5, 2025

Spain and Oman have deepened their bilateral relationship during the state visit of Omani Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said to Madrid, which "served to advance a relationship based on dialogue, sustainability, and mutual benefit," the Spanish government has said.

In a statement on Wednesday from La Moncloa, the prime minister’s office, it said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hosted the Sultan, and both sides adopted a joint declaration, signed an international treaty, and concluded six memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

According to the statement, Sanchez and Al Said discussed regional and international developments, including the situation in Gaza.

They agreed that the situation remained extremely fragile, called for the Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire to be upheld, and reiterated their support for efforts to achieve a two-state solution.

The agreements focus on economic and strategic cooperation, according to the statement.

Spain and Oman are committed to expanding work on renewable energies, green hydrogen, energy efficiency, and smart grids, as well as sustainable water management, including desalination, reuse, and protection of water resources.

An MoU on investments established a framework for co-investment in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, logistics, technology, agriculture, and tourism.

Three further MoUs were signed in agriculture and food security, transport and infrastructure, and culture, youth, and sport.

Both countries also signed an international treaty exempting holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports from visa requirements.

SOURCE:AA
