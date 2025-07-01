The US said on Monday that it may remove the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group from its terror list, following the lifting of sanctions on post-Assad Syria.

According to a statement, the US State Department announced it will review the terror designation of HTS and consider fully suspending the Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, in line with a directive by US President Donald Trump.

It will also review the Specially Designated Global Terrorist designations of HTS and Syria’s President Ahmed al Sharaa, as well as Syria’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation, while exploring further sanctions relief through the UN.

“Today’s actions mark the beginning of a new chapter for the people of Syria as they work to shape a future that is safe, stable, and successful,” the statement said.

‘Path to stability, peace’