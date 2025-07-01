WORLD
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
State Department says it will review the group’s status and consider suspending the Caesar Act sanctions.
FILE PHOTO: A fighter rides a bike following evacuation orders from factions of Hayat Tahrir al Sham, after Bashar al Assad was ousted. / Reuters
July 1, 2025

The US said on Monday that it may remove the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group from its terror list, following the lifting of sanctions on post-Assad Syria.

According to a statement, the US State Department announced it will review the terror designation of HTS and consider fully suspending the Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, in line with a directive by US President Donald Trump.

It will also review the Specially Designated Global Terrorist designations of HTS and Syria’s President Ahmed al Sharaa, as well as Syria’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation, while exploring further sanctions relief through the UN.

“Today’s actions mark the beginning of a new chapter for the people of Syria as they work to shape a future that is safe, stable, and successful,” the statement said.

‘Path to stability, peace’

The White House said on Monday that Trump signed an executive order to terminate the US sanctions programme on Syria.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the move aims to support Syria’s “path to stability and peace.”

In May, Trump announced at an investment forum in Riyadh that he would lift the “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria. A day later, he held a landmark meeting with Sharaa in Saudi Arabia – the first meeting between the US and Syrian leaders in 25 years.

Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups captured Damascus on December 8 in a swift offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

SOURCE:AA
