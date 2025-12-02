WAR ON GAZA
Discussions ongoing with US to hold Gaza reconstruction conference, Egypt says
‘Situation in West Bank is no less dire than that in Gaza,’ Foreign Minister Abdelatty says at a joint press conference with German counterpart.
December 2, 2025

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has said that Cairo is conducting consultations with the US on an international conference for rebuilding Palestine’s Gaza following Israel’s two-year genocidal war on the enclave.

Speaking on Tuesday at a joint press conference in Berlin with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, Abdelatty said discussions are ongoing with Washington to set a date for the conference, which will be co-chaired by Egypt and the US.

“The situation in the West Bank is no less dire than that in Gaza, especially in light of the terror campaigns carried out by settlers against innocent civilians in the region,” the Egyptian minister said.

