US President Donald Trump has signed his flagship tax and spending bill into law, capping a pomp-laden White House Independence Day ceremony.

"That's a good one," he said, as he signed the document with a Sharpie marker on Friday, flanked by scores of Republican lawmakers who had fallen into line to support the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

"This bill will fuel massive economic growth and lift up the hardworking citizens who make this country run," Trump said at the signing ceremony during a Fourth of July military family picnic at the White House.

"After this kicks in, our country is going to be a Rocketship, economically," he added.

Framing the bill as a fulfilment of his campaign promises, Trump said: "We made promises, and it's really promises made, promises kept, and we've kept them. There's a triumph of democracy on the birthday of democracy."

Declaring a new era, Trump said: "The Golden Age of America is upon us. We are in the golden age. It's going to be a period of time the likes of which I don't think this country has ever experienced before."

"We're going to make America great again," he said. "It's happening very fast."