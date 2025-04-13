Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran has emphasised Türkiye’s growing diplomatic and economic footprint in Africa during the fourth annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held at the NEST Congress Center in Antalya’s touristic district Belek.

Organised under the auspices of Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and led by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the forum brought together more than 6,000 participants from 155 countries, including heads of state, ministers, diplomats, academics, NGOs, and media representatives.

Speaking to Anadolu -- the forum’s official global communication partner -- Duran highlighted the forum’s inclusive nature.

“In this respect, the diplomacy forum we organised under the auspices of our president (Erdogan) and led by our Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has this special feature: It gave a voice to people who may not be sufficiently visible or heard on various platforms and forums around the world,” he said.

More than 230 bilateral meetings were held during the three-day event, which addressed major global issues such as Gaza, Ukraine, US-China-Russia relations, trade wars, and European security.

Focusing on Africa’s strong representation, Duran noted the participation of 82 high-level African officials.

“With 82 high-level participants, Africa once again made a very significant contribution to this year’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum,” he said.

Duran emphasised Türkiye’s “win-win” model of engagement with Africa, built on equal partnerships and mutual respect.