WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israeli army begins ground invasion to occupy Netzarim, bisect Gaza
Israel has said it expanded its control over the Netzarim axis in central Gaza, which separates northern Gaza from the south.
Israeli army begins ground invasion to occupy Netzarim, bisect Gaza
A destroyed house after Israeli forces withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor, during a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, near Gaza City, February 9, 2025. [REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas]
March 19, 2025

The Israeli army has said that it launched a so-called “pinpoint” ground operation to expand a buffer zone between northern Gaza and the south.

"Over the past 24 hours, forces have launched a pinpoint, targeted ground operation in the central and southern Gaza to expand the buffer zone between the northern and southern Gaza,” army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Wednesday via Telegram.

"During the operation, the forces expanded their renewed control over the central Netzarim axis,” which separates northern Gaza from the south, he added.

RelatedWhat are the Philadelphi, Netzarim corridors Israel wants full control of?

At least 436 people were killed and over 670 others wounded in renewed Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Recommended

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedIsraeli retreat from Netzarim corridor shows failure: Hamas

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack