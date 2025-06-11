Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed to have gained control of a strategic border area with Egypt and Libya, as the Sudanese army retreated from the area.

A RSF spokesperson said on Wednesday that the rebel group captured the strategic “Triangle” area, a key junction linking Sudan, Libya, and Egypt, after clashes with army forces.

He claimed that the Sudanese army had sustained heavy losses in personnel and equipment during the clashes.