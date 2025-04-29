US President Donald Trump has congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on his recent election victory, Carney's office said.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together – as independent, sovereign nations – for their mutual betterment.

"To that end, the leaders agreed to meet in person in the near future," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The phone call came after the Liberal Party of Canada secured victory in Monday’s federal elections, granting the ruling party another four-year mandate and reaffirming public confidence in Carney's leadership amid challenges posed by Trump's tariff policies and his fixation on annexing Canada.

The Liberal leader has previously said he would only visit Washington when there was a "serious discussion to be had" that respected Canada's sovereignty.

According to preliminary results released by Elections Canada, the country’s official and independent electoral body, the Liberal Party won a majority with 43.5% of the vote.

The Liberals, which won 169 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons with the current vote rate, fell short of the 172 seats needed to form a majority government.