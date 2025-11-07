The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines climbed to 188 on Friday, with 135 people still missing and nearly 400,000 displaced, as the powerful storm exited the country and weakened over Vietnam.

Known locally as Tino, the typhoon has left widespread destruction across the central and southern regions of the Philippines after making landfall eight times before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday.

According to the Office of Civil Defence (OCD), at least 96 people were injured, and more than 9,500 homes were damaged, including 264 that were completely destroyed.

Cebu City in Central Visayas was the hardest-hit area, accounting for 139 of the confirmed deaths. Additional fatalities were reported in several provinces, including Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Agusan del Sur, Capiz, Southern Leyte, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Bohol, and Leyte.

Marcos declares a state of calamity

Officials said that around 2.3 million people were affected by the storm nationwide, with nearly 398,000 still sheltering in evacuation centres.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national calamity in response to the devastation and in anticipation of another approaching storm, Super Typhoon Fung-wong (Uwan), expected to hit the country over the weekend.

Marcos visited the worst-hit areas in Cebu and Negros on Friday to oversee relief efforts.