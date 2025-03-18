Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a proposal by US President Donald Trump for Russia and Ukraine to stop attacks on each other's energy infrastructure for 30 days and ordered the Russian military to cease them, the Kremlin has said.

"During the conversation, Donald Trump put forward a proposal for the parties to the conflict to mutually refrain from striking energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days. Vladimir Putin responded positively to this initiative and immediately gave the Russian military the corresponding command," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump said his call with Putin was "very good and productive," and that the two leaders discussed many elements of a peace deal for Ukraine.

"We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Many elements of a Contract for Peace were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are being killed, and both President Putin and President Zelenskyy would like to see it end," Trump added.

On the other hand, on the proposed wider truce Putin reiterated concerns that he had raised last week, according to the Kremlin's statement.

"The Russian side outlined a number of significant points regarding ensuring effective control over a possible ceasefire along the entire line of combat contact, the need to stop forced mobilisation in Ukraine, and the rearming of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement said.

Putin also said that the key condition for resolving the conflict diplomatically should be "the complete cessation of foreign military assistance and provision of intelligence information to Kiev", the Kremlin added.

Security interests