Yemen’s Houthi leader Abdul Malik al Houthi has declared that his forces will escalate attacks in response to US military operations, warning that drones and missiles will continue to target American warships, aircraft carriers and naval vessels.

"We will respond to escalation with escalation," al Houthi said in a video statement on Sunday, adding that Houthi forces had already launched missile and drone strikes following US air strikes on Yemen.

"This is our choice, our decision, and our approach," he added.

He accused Washington of turning the sea into a battlefield, stating that "it is the US that seeks to impact maritime navigation when it turns the sea into a war zone."

Al Houthi added that the US, like Israel, will now be included in the Houthi-imposed naval blockade "as long as its aggression persists."

"Our decision was clear—it initially targeted only the Israeli enemy. Now, the US will also be included in the blockade," he said.

"It is the duty of all countries to recognise who is posing a danger to navigation, who is threatening maritime security and the movement of ships,” he stressed, underlining: “It is the US."

‘Evil comes from them’