Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye and North Macedonia, both NATO allies, have developed a strong relationship over the past 30 years, "as strong as the Stone Bridge in Skopje."

"Today, we continue our efforts with the belief that the Balkans should be a region for cooperation and development, not competition," he said at a joint press conference with North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in Istanbul on Friday.

The Stone Bridge across the Vardar River in Skopje was built by Ottoman Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties.

The two leaders also signed a joint political declaration establishing the High-Level Cooperation Council between their countries. The Turkish president expressed his intention to visit Skopje for the first meeting of the newly established body.

Efforts to double trade volume

Erdogan said their discussions focused on deepening commercial and economic relations, adding that Turkish companies are successfully operating in sectors such as banking, healthcare, education, tourism, and renewable energy in North Macedonia, with investments nearing $2 billion.

The Turkish president also emphasised efforts to double trade volume, which reached nearly $1 billion last year, in the first phase.

He said that updating the free trade agreement would further support these goals.

The two leaders also discussed military relations and defence industry projects, with Erdogan recalling that Türkiye was one of the first countries to recognise North Macedonia’s independence in 1991.

Türkiye is the "most important" economic and trade ally of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski said.