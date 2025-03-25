UNICEF has reported that the West Coast of Yemen is "on the verge of catastrophe" amid severe and acute malnutrition.

"We've seen figures of 33 percent severe and acute malnutrition in certain areas, especially on the West Coast, which is where I was in Hudaida, and that is on the verge of a catastrophe, " UNICEF Yemen Representative Peter Hawkins told a United Nations briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

"It's not a humanitarian crisis. It's not an emergency. It is a catastrophe where thousands will die," he warned

He stressed that one in two children five years old and younger in the country are acutely malnourished.

Among them, over 537,000 suffer from severe acute malnutrition, describing it as "a condition that is agonising, life-threatening, and entirely preventable."

"Malnutrition weakens immune systems, stunts growth, and robs children of their potential. In Yemen, it’s not just a health crisis – it is a death sentence for thousands," he said.