Türkiye, which collaborates with various countries in space research, is now working with the Swedish Institute of Space Physics for its Moon mission.

Prof Stas Barabash, Deputy Director of the Swedish Institute of Space Physics and Director of Solar System and Space Technology Programs said that they have been cooperating with TUBİTAK UZAY as part of Türkiye’s first Moon mission since July 2022.

Pointing out that humanity is stepping into a new era of intense lunar exploration, Barabash expressed his happiness about being part of this exciting journey alongside his Turkish colleagues.

“We will study interactions on the Moon’s surface”

Highlighting Türkiye’s ambitious space goals and roadmap, Barabash stated, “At this stage, we have developed a collaboration with Türkiye that benefits both countries as part of the Moon mission. Together, we will collect unique data from the lunar surface and conduct various scientific studies. The scientific mission we are working on uses an innovative technique to examine how the surrounding environment interacts with the Moon’s surface.”

He further explained that the research aims to answer fundamental questions about the formation of water on the Moon’s surface and the effects of local magnetic fields on the plasma around the Moon.

Barabash also mentioned that he attended the 3rd Lunar Science Working Group meeting held in Ankara this month, which allowed him to better observe the significant progress made in Türkiye’s Moon mission.