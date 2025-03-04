Egypt has proposed a $53 billion plan to rebuild Gaza over five years, focusing on emergency relief, infrastructure restoration and long-term economic development, according to an official document.

The proposal was being discussed at an Arab summit in Cairo on Tuesday, which was later adopted by the leaders, to counter a plan floated by US President Donald Trump last month to assume control of war-torn Gaza and displace its Palestinian population, including to Egypt and Jordan.

Palestinians, along with Arab states and many governments around the world, have condemned Trump's proposal, rejecting any efforts to expel Gazans.

Early recovery phase

The draft plan, shared by a diplomatic source, outlines two phases: an early recovery phase and a reconstruction phase.

The early recovery phase, expected to last six months and cost $3 billion, would focus on "removing mines and unexploded ordnance, clearing debris and providing temporary housing".

To address immediate shelter needs in that phase, Egypt proposes setting up seven designated sites within Gaza to house more than 1.5 million displaced people in temporary housing units, each accommodating an average of six people.

The plan also includes initial repairs to 60,000 partially damaged homes to accommodate 360,000 people.

Reconstruction phase

The reconstruction phase would take place in two stages over four and a half years.

The first stage, running until 2027 with a budget of $20 billion, would focus on rebuilding essential infrastructure, including roads, utility networks and public service facilities. It also calls for constructing 200,000 permanent housing units for 1.6 million people and reclaiming 20,000 acres of land.

The second stage, extending to 2030 at an estimated cost of $30 billion, aims to complete infrastructure projects, build another 200,000 housing units and establish industrial zones, a fishing port, a commercial seaport and an airport.