The US House of Representatives passed a funding bill to avert a weekend government shutdown.

Lawmakers voted on Tuesday 217-213 to approve a continuing resolution (CR) to extend government funding through September 30.

Representative Jared Golden was the only Democrat to support the bill, while Representative Thomas Massie was the sole Republican voting against it. The bill now heads to the Senate.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Democrats are "willing to run out the clock" on funding the government in a "failed attempt" to block the America First agenda.

"Now it's decision time for Senate Democrats: cast a vote to keep the government open or be responsible for shutting it down," Johnson said on X after the voting.

At least seven Senate Democrats are needed to join Republicans in supporting the measure to clear the 60-vote threshold and send the bill to President Donald Trump's desk before current funding expires at 11.59 pm local time on Friday.

Tariffs vote