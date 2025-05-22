US
2 min read
Senate Republicans block bill to stop Qatari jet gift for Trump’s Air Force One
Schumer accuses Trump of accepting a "$400 million bribe" as Republicans block bill to prevent use of Qatari-donated jet as new Air Force One.
Senate Republicans block bill to stop Qatari jet gift for Trump’s Air Force One
U.S. President Trump visits Qatar / Reuters
May 22, 2025

The US Senate Republicans have blocked a bill introduced by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer aimed at halting President Donald Trump’s plan to use a Qatari-donated luxury jet as the next Air Force One.

“With the news that Trump formally accepted the Qatari jet, I took to the Senate floor to pass my bill to block DoD from spending a single penny on a foreign Air Force One,” Schumer wrote on X, referring to the Department of Defense.

“It’s a bribe. It’s a national security threat. But Republicans stood with Trump and blocked my bill.”

The bill, titled the Presidential Airlift Security Act, would have prohibited the Pentagon from spending funds on any aircraft previously owned by foreign governments for presidential use. Senator Roger Marshall objected to the legislation, effectively blocking its passage.

The move follows Trump’s confirmation last week that he would accept a Boeing 747 jetliner from Qatar to serve as the new Air Force One. The Pentagon formally confirmed the acceptance on Wednesday.

“The Secretary of Defense has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations,” said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell. “The Department of Defense will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered.”

Security Concerns and Cost Implications

Recommended

According to The New York Times, the plane — estimated to be worth between $200 million and $400 million — will require extensive retrofitting before it can meet security standards for transporting the president. Defence officials acknowledged that the aircraft would need significant modifications, including missile defence systems and electromagnetic shielding.

“Any civilian aircraft will take significant modifications to do so,” said Troy Meink, Secretary of the Air Force, in Senate testimony. He added that work was already under way to assess the aircraft’s requirements.

Critics from both parties have questioned the ethics and optics of the gift, raising concerns about national security, operational transparency, and foreign influence.

Qatar Denies Political Motive

Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, defended the gift earlier this week, saying it was not intended to influence US policy.

“We are a country that would like to have a strong partnership,” he said. “Anything that we provide to any country is out of respect for that partnership. It’s mutually beneficial for both Qatar and the United States.”

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Karen Attiah says WaPo fired her for sharing Charlie Kirk's remarks on Black women
Trump launches law enforcement task force in Memphis, signals Chicago next
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing