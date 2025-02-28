WORLD
1 min read
US ends key USAID initiative supporting Ukraine's energy grid
US UAID officials say the termination signals to Russia doesn't care about Ukraine or past investments.
US ends key USAID initiative supporting Ukraine's energy grid
Ukraine grapples with near-constant strikes on its energy infrastructure, causing overnight power outages in several regions. / Reuters
February 28, 2025

The US State Department this week has terminated a USAID initiative that invested hundreds of millions to restore Ukraine's energy grid from Russian attacks, according to a report.

Overnight power outages have occurred in parts of Ukraine following attacks on energy infrastructure, NBC News reported, citing two USAID officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"It significantly undercuts this administration's abilities to negotiate on the ceasefire, and it'd signal to Russia that we don't care about Ukraine or our past investments," a USAID official involved in the Ukraine mission was quoted as saying.

"Russia is fighting a two-pronged war in Ukraine: A military one but also an economic one," the official said. "We've provided a vast amount of support to the Ukrainian government to avoid a macroeconomic crisis."

Recommended

"Russia is waging both a military and economic war in Ukraine," the official said, adding: "We've helped stabilise the energy grid and prevent economic collapse. Ending this program undermines that effort."

Ukraine grapples with near-constant strikes on its energy infrastructure, causing overnight power outages in several regions.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan