The US Senator Ed Markey has condemned the detention of Turkish Fulbright scholar Rumeysa Ozturk by immigration authorities, calling the move “a national disgrace” and part of an “authoritarian” crackdown under the Trump administration.

Markey, joined by Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Jim McGovern, spoke to reporters at Boston’s Logan Airport after returning from a visit to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers in Louisiana on Wednesday.

The lawmakers had traveled to meet with Ozturk and Palestinian-American Mahmoud Khalil, both of whom remain in ICE custody.

‘Ozturk detained without charge’

Ozturk, a PhD student in child and human development at Tufts University, was arrested on March 25 by masked ICE agents outside her Somerville, Massachusetts apartment.

According to Markey, she has not been charged with any crime, and federal authorities have presented no evidence that she poses any threat to public safety.

“She told us she was afraid,” said Markey. “They were rough with her. What the Trump administration is doing is not immigration enforcement – it is authoritarianism.”

He emphasised that the case exemplifies a broader pattern of intimidation: “These are political prisoners. This is a chilling and dangerous violation of their human rights.”

‘Unlawfully held in harrowing conditions’