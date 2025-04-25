Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Istanbul, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

The meeting at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and New Zealand, as well as regional and global issues, the directorate said on X.

Erdogan said that there are “historical bonds of friendship” between Türkiye and New Zealand, adding that Türkiye regards New Zealand as an “essential partner” in the Pacific region.

He said that they are working to strengthen cooperation between the two countries through steps already taken and to be taken, particularly in trade, transportation, and the defence industry.