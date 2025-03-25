The United Nations has warned that humanitarian supplies in Gaza continue to dwindle, with no cargo entering the enclave in more than three weeks because of Israeli restrictions.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference that "most attempts by humanitarian organisations to coordinate access with Israeli authorities in Gaza are being denied."

"OCHA also warns that supplies continue to dwindle, with no cargo having entered Gaza in over three weeks," he said.

He emphasised that the denials are preventing aid workers from performing critical tasks, including retrieving supplies stranded at the border and delivering fuel to bakeries.

"Yesterday, five out of seven attempts to coordinate humanitarian access with Israeli authorities were denied. Today, six out of nine were rejected," Dujarric said.

He noted that at least 220 temporary learning spaces in Gaza remain closed, affecting more than 60,000 children.

"Public schools will remain closed for in-person classes until at least the end of Ramadan due to the renewed escalation of hostilities," he added.,

Targeting journalists