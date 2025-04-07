Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout in the restive northwest near the Afghan border, killing nine militants, the military said.

The military said in a statement on Monday that a high-value militant whom it identified as Shireen was among the insurgents killed in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Shireen was behind last month's killing of army Captain Hasnain Akhtar, who died during a shootout in the region, the military said.

All the militants were "Khwarij", a phrase the government uses for Pakistani Taliban, the military added.

The Pakistani Taliban are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP. The group is different from the Taliban in Afghanistan, but an ally, and has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power there in 2021.

‘All deals are off’

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks, most claimed by TTP.