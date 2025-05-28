Two elderly sisters from Thrissur, a city in the southern Indian state of Kerala, are proving that age is no barrier to adventure.

Valsala Menon, 86, and Ramani Menon, 84, set off a couple of months ago on an international trip to Europe, fulfilling a lifelong dream to explore the world — beginning with Switzerland.

It all started with a simple idea of their grandson Gautham planning a trip to Germany so his family could see his workplace.

Inspired by the idea of travelling, the sisters took the bold step to travel abroad together. Their trip included celebrating Vishu, Kerala’s traditional New Year, with family in Germany before heading to the Swiss Alps, a destination they had long dreamed of visiting.

“Our steps are slower now; we limp and pant while climbing hills, but we still want to explore more places, meet indigenous people, and enjoy every moment to the fullest,” travelista Valsala told Onmanorama , a digital news platform mainly covering developments in Kerala and the southern states of India.

“It felt like meditation,” she said, describing the month-long travel experience to Europe as deeply rejuvenating and spiritually uplifting.

The Menon sisters are sending a powerful message to the world: adventure knows no age.

On their recent trip to Europe, the duo visited about eight countries.

Switzerland had been on Ramani’s bucket list since she visited Kashmir. “It was a dream come true,” she said.

Having returned from their European adventure, Valsala and Ramani are already looking ahead, eagerly awaiting their next journey. But they are not sure where they'll be off to next, just yet.