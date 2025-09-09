The UN's top peacekeeping official has warned that peacekeeping is facing unprecedented strain as global conflicts reach their highest in nearly eight decades.

"Peacekeeping is not a luxury; it is a lifeline for millions who count on it for a future without fear," said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for peace operations, on Tuesday, during a Security Council session on the future of peace operations.

He noted that more than 60,000 peacekeepers from 115 member states serve in 11 missions, calling it "the UN's largest and most visible activity in the field."

Citing the Uppsala Conflict Data Programme, he said there were 61 active conflicts in 2024, "the highest number since 1946."

Conflicts, he added, are becoming increasingly protracted and complex, often involving proxy forces, which makes achieving negotiated settlements more difficult.