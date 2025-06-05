Israel is arming “criminal gangs” in war-torn Gaza, former Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman has said.

“Israel transferred assault rifles and light weapons to criminal gangs in Gaza,” Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu Party, told the public broadcaster KAN on Thursday.

He said the weapons were transferred to the gangs upon orders of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“In my opinion, the Cabinet hasn’t approved the transfer of weapons, but the head of the General Security Service (Shin Bet) was aware,” he added.

“We are talking about what is equivalent to Daesh in Gaza. No one guarantees that these weapons will not be directed at Israel. We have no means of monitoring or tracking,” Lieberman said.

According to KAN, Netanyahu’s office did not deny arming groups in Gaza.