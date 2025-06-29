Iran asked the UN Security Council to recognise Israel and the US as the “initiators” of the recent attacks on the country.

“We solemnly request that the Security Council recognise the Israeli regime and the United States as the initiators of the act of aggression and their subsequent responsibility therefor including compensation and reparation,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Sunday.

“The Security Council should also hold the aggressors accountable and prevent the recurrence of such heinous and serious crimes to enable it to maintain international peace and security,” the letter reads.

“It should be noted that political and military leaders who order an act of aggression are also individually liable for the international crime of aggression under customary international law.”

A 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.