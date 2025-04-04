California Governor Gavin Newsom has said he will seek agreements with the rest of the world to avoid the expected retaliations against US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"California is not Washington, DC," Newsom said on Friday.

"Donald Trump's tariffs do not represent all Americans, particularly those that I represent here in the fifth largest economy in the world, the state of California," he added.

The majority of goods that enter the United States from China pass through Californian ports, and the state has considerable trade with Mexico and Canada.

These three countries represent 40 percent of California's imports and are also the countries the state exports to most.

Bypassing Trump's policies

"The Golden State will remain a steady, reliable partner for generations to come, no matter the turbulence coming out of Washington," Newsom added in a statement.

He did not specify how new agreements could bypass Trump's protectionist policies.

Newsom, 57, faces term limits that bar him from running for re-election in 2026. His political ambitions remain unknown, but the Democrat is seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate.