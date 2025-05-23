Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Istanbul, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Spain, as well as regional and global issues.

During the meeting, Erdogan also praised Spain for its stance against genocide in Gaza committed by Israel. “Spain has shown a resolute and honourable stance against Israel's genocide in Gaza,” he said.

He stressed that Türkiye’s priority remains ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and expressed confidence that joint international efforts would help end the oppression faced by Palestinians.

Erdogan emphasised ongoing efforts to enhance trade volume between the two countries. He noted that Türkiye and Spain are committed to advancing cooperation across various sectors, particularly in defence and transportation.