WORLD
2 min read
North Korea says it has raised a capsized destroyer upright as it continues repair
The damaged 5,000-ton warship, described by Kim Jong-un as a key military asset, is now upright and moored in Chongjin port.
North Korea says it has raised a capsized destroyer upright as it continues repair
North Korea says it has raised a capsized destroyer upright as it continues repair / AP
June 5, 2025

North Korea has announced that it has righted and moored a recently capsized destroyer at a pier in the northeastern port city of Chongjin, as it continues repair efforts on the 5,000-ton-class warship. Leader Kim Jong-un has hailed the ship as a major addition to his country’s nuclear-armed military.

The update by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency aligned with South Korean military assessments and satellite imagery, which indicated the vessel is now upright and afloat in the harbour. According to the North Korea-focused website 38North, the ship is being prepped for further restoration at a dry dock in the neighbouring port of Rajin, expected to take seven to ten days.

The warship had capsized during a failed launching ceremony in late May, prompting Kim’s furious condemnation of the mishap as a "criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility, and unscientific empiricism." At least four officials, including the deputy director of the ruling Workers’ Party’s munitions industry department, have since been detained.

Recommended

South Korea’s military spokesperson Lee Sung-joon said the North had successfully righted the destroyer earlier this week and was likely carrying out drainage and damage assessments. He noted the severity of the damage, and future use of the ship would depend on whether the keel was affected.

 

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting