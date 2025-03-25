More than 65 progressive, faith-based and human rights groups have urged the US Senate to reject Mike Huckabee's nomination to be the ambassador to Israel.

The groups including Americans for Justice in Palestine Action, CODEPINK, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, Muslim Peace Fellowship, Progressive Democrats of America and the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action, among others, made the appeal in a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee James Risch and Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen.

"Mr. Huckabee is unfit to serve in this critical diplomatic role given his record of anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian, and anti-semitic beliefs and rhetoric, his support for illegal settlements and annexation, as well as his extreme views supporting the Israeli government’s genocide of Palestinians," said the letter that was sent on Monday.

They also said Huckabee’s support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s "aggressive" policies only deepens concerns about his ability to serve as "an impartial and fair representative" of US interests.

"His appointment would embolden those who oppose peace and fuel further division, rather than encouraging constructive dialogue and understanding," they said.

"We urge you to oppose Mike Huckabee’s nomination and advocate for a candidate who will represent the United States with integrity, respect international law, defend the human rights of all people, and a commitment to advancing a just and lasting peace," they added.

During his nomination hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, Huckabee pledged to carry out President Donald Trump’s policies on Gaza, maintaining that Hamas will have no future in the Palestinian enclave.