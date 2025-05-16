WORLD
2 min read
Israel hits Yemen's Hudaida, Salif seaports, vows more attacks
Israeli PM Netanyahu vows to strike the group "much harder, including their leadership and all infrastructure that enables them to attack us."
Israel hits Yemen's Hudaida, Salif seaports, vows more attacks
No casualties or material damage have been reported so far. / Photo: AP
May 16, 2025

The Yemeni Houthi group reported more Israeli air strikes on two of its seaports in western Yemen.

"An Israeli aerial aggression targets the ports of Hudaida and Salif," Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported on Friday, without giving further details.

No casualties or material damage have been reported so far.

The Israeli army, for its part, confirmed that the attack destroyed infrastructure at the Houthi-controlled Hudaida and Salif ports.

In a statement, the Israeli army said dozens of Israeli military aircraft were involved in the attack on Yemen, including fighter jets, refuelers and spy planes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to strike the Houthi group "much harder, including their leadership and all infrastructure that enables them to attack us."

"Our pilots have now successfully struck two Houthi terrorist ports again, and this is just the continuation, with more to come," Netanyahu added.

Recommended

Israeli media, including the Times of Israel news portal, cited a military source as saying that Israel had waited for US President Donald Trump to end his Gulf tour to launch an attack on Yemen.

Trump earlier on Friday departed the United Arab Emirates (UAE), concluding his Gulf tour.

In recent weeks, the Houthi group has stepped up its missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets, in response to the Israeli deadly war on Gaza that has left more than 53,100 people dead.

On May 6, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement with the Houthis brokered by Oman – a move Israeli officials reportedly described as “surprising.”

Israel, for its part, has since then carried out several airstrikes targeting vital facilities in Yemen, including the Sanaa airport.

Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal