The US State Department has deflected questions about the killings of two journalists in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including Al Jazeera's Hossam Shabat, placing blame on the resistance group Hamas.

"I would say that every single thing that's happening is a result of Hamas and its choices to drag that region down into a level of suffering that has been excruciating and has caused innumerable deaths," Tammy Bruce told reporters during a press briefing on Monday.

Bruce further reiterated US support for Israel, stating that Washington stands by Israel's "needs as it defends itself."

She framed Hamas as an entity that has "destroyed lives for generations and continues to."

Pressed on whether the killing of journalists could be considered a war crime, Bruce declined to provide a direct answer, instead attributed responsibility for all events in Gaza to Hamas.

"I'm not going to stand here and declare what's a war crime and what isn't," she said. "But what we do know is a crime is the mass slaughter of any individuals, certainly the targeting of people simply because of who they are."

Israel has killed two more Palestinian journalists in separate air strikes on besieged Gaza raising the overall death toll since October 2023 to 208, local authorities said on Monday.

'Horrific war crimes'

Gaza's government media office said Hossam Shabat, a correspondent for Qatar-based Al Jazeera Mubasher channel, was killed in an Israeli strike in northern Gaza.

Mohammed Mansour, a reporter for Palestine Today TV, was also killed in another air strike that struck his apartment in the southern city of Khan Younis.