Türkiye’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz has called Israel’s decades-long occupation the main obstacle to Palestinian statehood, urging the international community to move beyond statements of concern and take concrete steps to uphold the two-state solution.

“It was a recurring view that the continued occupation is the main obstacle on the way to Palestinian statehood,” Yilmaz said on Monday during a high-level UN conference on the two-state solution, held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Yılmaz welcomed France’s recent decision to recognise the State of Palestine, saying Ankara “sincerely hopes that many others will follow suit soon.”

He described the feedback received from participating delegations as a clear expression of global concern and a deep desire to end the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Empowering a sovereign Palestinian state

He said many submissions supported building institutional capacity within the Palestinian Authority, while also emphasising the need to empower a sovereign Palestinian state.

Ending the occupation was at the heart of the discussions, he added, warning that Israel’s looming annexation plans, including a recent call by the Israeli parliament, demand an urgent and proportionate international response.