South Korea to finalise $6B deal to export 180 K2 tanks to Poland
Seoul is set to sign its largest-ever defence export deal this month, delivering 180 K2 tanks to Poland. While 117 will be made by Hyundai Rotem, the rest will be co-produced in Poland with state-owned PGZ.
Poland will receive 180 K2 tanks. Of these, 117 will be manufactured by South Korean defence contractor Hyundai Rotem Co. / Others
June 10, 2025

South Korea is set to finalise a defence contract worth approximately $6 billion to export an additional batch of K2 Black Panther tanks to Poland later this month, marking Seoul’s largest single arms export to date, Yonhap News reported, citing government sources.

A defence industry official confirmed to Yonhap that the signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Poland later this month on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Poland will receive 180 K2 tanks. Of these, 117 will be manufactured by South Korean defence contractor Hyundai Rotem Co., while the remaining units will be produced locally in Poland by state-owned defence firm PGZ.

Ongoing security concern

The deal had initially been expected in late 2023 but was delayed due to political developments in both countries, including internal instability in South Korea following an aborted martial law attempt in December.

The contract is part of a broader push by Poland to bolster its military capabilities amid ongoing security concerns stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.

In 2022, Warsaw signed a series of defence deals with South Korea, including agreements to acquire K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, and FA-50 light attack aircraft.

