South Korea is set to finalise a defence contract worth approximately $6 billion to export an additional batch of K2 Black Panther tanks to Poland later this month, marking Seoul’s largest single arms export to date, Yonhap News reported, citing government sources.

A defence industry official confirmed to Yonhap that the signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Poland later this month on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Poland will receive 180 K2 tanks. Of these, 117 will be manufactured by South Korean defence contractor Hyundai Rotem Co., while the remaining units will be produced locally in Poland by state-owned defence firm PGZ.

Ongoing security concern