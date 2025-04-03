WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Italian opposition leader calls for complete arms embargo on Israel
Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also calls for severe economic and diplomatic sanctions.
Italian opposition leader calls for complete arms embargo on Israel
Italy's Interior Minister Piantedosi and Justice Minister Nordio address the lower house of parliament, in RomeFILE - Former Italian Prime Minister and Leader of 5-Star Movement Giuseppe Conte speaks at the lower house of parliament, in Rome, Italy, February 5, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
April 3, 2025

The leader of Italy’s opposition 5-Star Movement called Thursday for imposing a comprehensive arms embargo against Israel over its attacks on Gaza.

"More than 100 dead in 24 hours. More than 300 children killed in two weeks," Giuseppe Conte wrote on X, recalling that Israeli attacks continue to target health care facilities and homes.

He said that Italy and Europe remain silent in the face of the brutality carried out by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Conte criticized the European Parliament's stance, saying it only expresses concern about this, which "makes no sense."

"A full arms embargo must be imposed on Israel and severe economic and diplomatic sanctions must be imposed on government officials and their supporters," said the 60-year-old politician, who served as prime minister from 2018 to 2021.

Recommended

Hundreds of people staged a rally in Milan in northern Italy to protest Israel’s killing of Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

More than 50,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel's onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers