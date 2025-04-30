As Gaza's humanitarian system nears total collapse, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has begun a week-long series of hearings to examine Israel's legal responsibilities in facilitating humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The hearings, which began on April 28 and will continue until May 2, were initiated following a 2023 request from the UN General Assembly.

The UN asked the ICJ for an advisory opinion on Israel's obligations under international law, particularly after Israel blocked the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating on its territory.

The court proceedings come amid an intensifying crisis in Gaza.

Since March 2, Israel has restricted the entry of food, fuel, medicine and other essential supplies.

On March 18, it resumed military assault in the enclave in violation of a negotiated ceasefire agreement, saying it aims to pressure Palestinian group Hamas into releasing more hostages.

UN legal representatives were the first to address the court on Day 1, followed by statements from Palestine, Egypt and Malaysia.

Related TRT Global - Gaza today is no less than a Nazi concentration camp

Who said what?

Palestine

Top Palestinian official Ammar Hijazi warned judges that "all UN-supported bakeries in Gaza have been forced to shut their doors", adding: "Nine of every 10 Palestinians have no access to safe drinking water. Storage facilities of the UN and other international agencies are empty. These are the facts. Starvation is here. Humanitarian aid is being used as a weapon of war."

Egypt

Egypt's Assistant Foreign Minister Hatem Kamaleldin Abdelkader underscored that Israel remains bound by international humanitarian and human rights law for the duration of its occupation.

Malaysia

Malaysian envoy Azalina Othman Said told the court: "In last few weeks we have witnessed not only a renewed war against the Palestinian population... but also statements by senior Israeli officials that leave no doubt (that) Israel's intention is to bring about the ultimate denial of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination to their eventual displacement and elimination."

On Day 2, speakers from Bolivia to Colombia took the floor, delivering scathing assessments of Israel's conduct.

Bolivia

Bolivia's representative Roberto Calzadilla Sarmiento described the situation as "a humanitarian catastrophe... marked by devastating loss of life, widespread destruction and the systematic obstruction of essential life-saving aid, which is desperately required as a direct consequence of Israel's colonial and genocidal actions".