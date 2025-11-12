WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, injuring four in occupied West Bank
Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers hurled stones, set fire to dairy trucks, farmland, and Bedouin structures, leaving four Palestinians injured.
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, injuring four in occupied West Bank
Illegal Israeli settlers burn vehicles belonging to Palestinians in a raid of Beit Lid, near Tulkarem, in the occupied West Bank, on November 11 2025. / AA
November 12, 2025

Masked illegal Israeli settlers hurled stones and torched dairy trucks, farmland and Bedouin structures, injuring four people on Tuesday in the latest surge of settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military and a Palestinian official said.

The army said soldiers rushed to Beit Lid and Deir Sharaf after dozens of masked Israeli civilians attacked Palestinians and set fire to property.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it treated three people who had been beaten with sticks and stones. Israeli police said four Israeli suspects were arrested and held for questioning.

On Friday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said illegal settlers staged at least 264 attacks on Palestinians in October — the highest monthly tally since the UN began tracking incidents in 2006.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli settlers' attacks wound 11 Palestinians in occupied West Bank
RECOMMENDED

Palestinian official Muayyad Shaaban, head of the Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, said settlers set fire to the four trucks belonging to the Junaidi dairy, agricultural areas and tin rooms and tents of Bedouin families, while hurling stones at residents.

Later, near the Baron Industrial Zone, where some of the masked settlers had regrouped, they attacked soldiers and damaged a military vehicle, the army said.

The United Nations regards the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as illegal under international law.

Around half a million Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations