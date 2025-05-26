TÜRKİYE
2 min read
TRNC President Tatar slams Greek Cypriot arrests over property deals as ‘terrorising’ tactic
Ersin Tatar warns that arrests by the Greek Cypriot side over property purchases risk derailing peace talks unless halted.
TRNC President Tatar slams Greek Cypriot arrests over property deals as ‘terrorising’ tactic
Tatar said he had informed Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides that the arrests were damaging the already fragile peace process.  / Reuters
May 26, 2025

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has condemned the Greek Cypriot Administration for what he described as "terrorist activities," referring to the recent arrests of individuals who purchased property in the TRNC.

Speaking after a meeting with María Angela Holguin Cuellar, the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy for Cyprus, on Monday, Tatar voiced strong criticism of the detentions and said he had urged the UN to relay his concerns directly to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Tatar also said he had informed Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides that the arrests were damaging the already fragile peace process. 

"The Greek Cypriot side is trying to suffocate us with embargoes and isolation. These arrests are part of a calculated campaign to bring us to our knees," he said, adding, "We conveyed to the UN that unless this issue is resolved, the trilateral talks will yield no progress."

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye backs two-state solution in Cyprus, slams Israel's regional war: Erdogan

‘Confidence-building measures agreed’

Recommended

Cuéllar, speaking briefly after the meeting, said she took note of Tatar’s concerns and emphasised the importance of building on the confidence-building measures agreed during the Geneva talks in March. 

She said her goal was to help both sides achieve tangible outcomes ahead of a planned meeting in New York in July.

The UN envoy added that she would next meet with Christodoulides on May 30 and expressed hope that dialogue between the parties could still produce common ground.

RelatedTRT Global - Teknofest in Northern Cyprus: A top-notch technology festival with diplomatic intent

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay