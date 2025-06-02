POLITICS
2 min read
Ukraine's attacks cut power to Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia
Power outage follows Ukrainian strikes; nuclear plant remains unaffected
Ukraine's attacks cut power to Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia
FILE: View shows Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the bank of Kakhovka Reservoir in Nikopol / Reuters
June 2, 2025

The entire Russian-controlled portion of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region has lost electricity following Ukrainian military strikes, according to Russian state media reports.

"As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, high-voltage equipment was damaged in the northwestern part of the Zaporizhzhia region," said Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Russian-installed administration, as cited by RIA Novosti on Tuesday. "There is no electricity throughout the region."

Despite the widespread outage, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains operational and unaffected, TASS news agency reported, quoting an official at the facility.

This escalation follows Ukraine's recent drone attacks targeting Russian military airfields.

On Sunday, Ukraine launched a large-scale drone operation, codenamed "Spider Web," striking multiple Russian airbases, including those in the Irkutsk and Murmansk regions,

The operation reportedly damaged or destroyed over 40 strategic bomber aircraft, including Tu-95 and Tu-22 models, and inflicted approximately $7 billion in damages. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the mission as a "historic" success

Recommended

Istanbul peace talks

The attacks coincided with renewed peace talks between Ukraine and Russia held in Istanbul on Monday.

Both sides agreed to a new prisoner exchange involving seriously wounded and young soldiers, as well as the return of 6,000 fallen soldiers' remains.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the atmosphere as "constructive," noting that technical-level discussions would continue in the coming days.

RelatedTRT Global - Fidan: Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'

The talks mark the second round of direct negotiations between the two nations in less than a month, with the previous meeting on May 16 resulting in the largest prisoner swap since the conflict began in February 2022.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat