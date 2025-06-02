The entire Russian-controlled portion of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region has lost electricity following Ukrainian military strikes, according to Russian state media reports.

"As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, high-voltage equipment was damaged in the northwestern part of the Zaporizhzhia region," said Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Russian-installed administration, as cited by RIA Novosti on Tuesday. "There is no electricity throughout the region."

Despite the widespread outage, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains operational and unaffected, TASS news agency reported, quoting an official at the facility.

This escalation follows Ukraine's recent drone attacks targeting Russian military airfields.

On Sunday, Ukraine launched a large-scale drone operation, codenamed "Spider Web," striking multiple Russian airbases, including those in the Irkutsk and Murmansk regions,

The operation reportedly damaged or destroyed over 40 strategic bomber aircraft, including Tu-95 and Tu-22 models, and inflicted approximately $7 billion in damages. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the mission as a "historic" success