Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has wished a happy Easter to all Christians celebrating this religious holiday.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to our Christian citizens, who belong to various churches and denominations, on the occasion of Easter," Erdogan said in a statement on Sunday.

"As members of a civilisation rooted in respect and love, we place great importance on ensuring that all our citizens, who have made Anatolia a land of peace for thousands of years, can freely practice their religion, culture, and traditions," he stressed.