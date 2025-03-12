POLITICS
2 min read
Poland’s former President Walesa calls Musk ‘a man who means nothing’
Lech Walesa has weighed into a spat between Polish and US leaders
Poland’s former President Walesa calls Musk ‘a man who means nothing’
Poland former President Lech Walesa calls billionaire Elon Musk "a man who means nothing." / AP
March 12, 2025

Poland’s former President Lech Walesa weighed into an ongoing spat between Polish and US leaders on Wednesday, calling billionaire Elon Musk "a man who means nothing."

“Let's do our own thing, let's create European security and strong alliances here, in Europe, let's not deal with and worry about Musk. I don't worry about him … he should be avoided … he is a man who means nothing," the Nobel Peace Prize laureate said in an interview with the Polish tabloid Super Express.

Over the weekend, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski clashed with Musk, a close adviser to US President Donald Trump, and the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Sikorski and Musk argued over the Starlink system, with Musk claiming that if he wanted to disconnect Ukraine from Starlink, its “entire front line” would collapse.

In response, Sikorski said that Starlink for Ukraine is paid for by Poland as part of a bilateral trade agreement and that any threat to shut it down would prompt a search for an alternative network.

Recommended

Rubio then accused Sikorski of making things up.

"Nobody threatened to cut Ukraine off from Starlink. And thank God, without Starlink, Ukraine would have lost this war a long time ago, and the Russians would now be on the border with Poland," he said.

A moment later, Musk reacted to Sikorski's post.

“Be quiet, little man. You pay a small part of the costs. And there is no substitute for Starlink," he wrote. Musk later called Sikorski a "puppet" of American-Hungarian investor George Soros.


SOURCE:AA
Explore
Court drops terror-linked charges in high-profile Mangione case
Gun violence continues to torment US as shootings in Minneapolis leave more than a dozen injured
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China