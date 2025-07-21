US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has announced the release of over 230,000 pages of documents related to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK).

"The documents include details about the FBI’s investigation into the assassination," Gabbard said in a statement on Monday.

The documents also include "discussion of potential leads, internal FBI memos detailing the progress of the case, information about James Earl Ray's former cellmate who stated he discussed with Ray an alleged assassination plot, and more," she added.

She said that Americans have waited for nearly 60 years to see the full scope of the investigation.

"Under President Trump's leadership, we are ensuring that no stone is left unturned in our mission to deliver complete transparency on this pivotal and tragic event in our nation's history. I extend my deepest appreciation to the King family for their support," she added.

MLK's niece, Alveda King, said she is grateful to Trump and Gabbard for delivering on their pledge to release the documents.